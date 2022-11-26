A.J. Styles Defeats Finn Bálor at WWE Survivor Series

In the second bout of tonight's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, "The Phenomenal" A.J. Styles of The O.C. defeated Finn Bálor of The Judgment Day.

Match results courtesy of Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:

Singles Match: AJ Styles w/ the OC vs Finn Balor w/ the Judgment Day

Finn, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio make their way out to a lengthy entrance as we get lots of hype for "The Callisto Protocol," coming soon to a console near you. Finally at 9:08pm Eastern, we get the Phenomenal One's entrance! Just like Finn, he comes out wearing a mask. Whereas Finn's mask was, as a reader put it, "cosplay Cobra Commander" Styles wears a mask themed after the OC's gas-mask/knives logo. Styles' entrance takes less than a minute and we get our bell at 9:09pm! Styles and Balor start off slow and this match takes on a more technical pacing. The OC and the Judgment Day often exchange verbal barbs as the former Club mates jockey for control in the ring. Finn take the first lead, slowing the pace and mocking Styles often. Finn mocks the crowd at various times with the "two sweet" BS near and dear to all our hearts. Finn frequently switches to working holds, targeting Styles' midsection with abdominal stretches and his shoulder with various holds. A few minutes in of slowness and commentary finally references Edge and Beth Phoenix, neither of whom have been seen since Finn beat Edge in an "I Quit" match a month or two back. Styles starts to rally with a sliding forearm strike that rocks Finn at 9:16pm, then sets up his Ushigaroshi! Dom attempts a distraction and the OC begin to brawl with the Judgment Day! Gallows & Anderson brawl with Priest & Mysterio (Dom), taking the lead as the ref warns them. Gallows and Anderson take the brawl over the barricade and to the outside to a big pop!

The action spills back into the ring as Balor and Styles again clash. Balor favors his left knee. Styles decides to attempt a calf-crusher but Balor counters, rolling through and stomping Styles with a standing double-foot stomp to the pecs! Ouch! Balor limps as he circles Styles, stomping away at the Phenomenal One. The ref checks on Styles as Balor continues, taking a kick at Styles before taking ab breather. Balor starts to trash talk Styles as he kicks him. Finally Styles has had enough and rises, pissed. Styles blocks a big boot and fires off his Phenomenal Combination! Balor attempts to duck underneath and looks for a 1916 but Styles escapes and signals for a move of his own. Balor quickly pivots and hits a guillotine strike. We see Balor's back, his flesh turning red already. Balor pull-up Styles and calls for the Styles Clash! Styles attempts to fight it and turns it into a calf-crusher!

Balor escapes and the two clash, with Balor firing a big right at Styles. Styles counters with a Pele Kick; Balor fires off one of his own and both men are down! Pop from the appreciative 15,609 Bostonians in attendance. Styles and Balor battle int he corner, with Styles countering a whip with one of his own and following it up with a clothesline to Balor in the corner. Styles whips Balor back into he corner and looks for another clothesline. Balor pops AJ over the top rope. Styles looks to springboard into he ring but Balor catches him, hitting a modified jawbreaker for a close two! Finn pulls Styles up and hits the Ushigaroshi on Styles! Styles floats over another attempt and catches Balor with an elbow to the jaw! Styles with a middle-rope springboard inverted DDT for a close cover! Both men are down for a breather and the ref checks on both. Styles climbs to the apron, up the turnbuckles and dives--but Balor moves! Balor with a Shotgun Dropkick that sends Styles crashing into the corner! Finn climbs up top, cackling, looking for the Coup de Grace! Styles moves out of the way and Balor tweaks the bad leg! Styles rolls him through into a calf-crusher int he center of the ring! Balor's got nowhere to go! Finn holds on, screaming in pain as Style wrenches the leg back! Finn attempts to crawl and threatens tapping again! Styles wrenches the calf back farther! Balor grabs Styles' head and slams the back of his head into the mat repeatedly until Styles breaks the hold! Finn and Styles continue to battle for control until Styles hits the Phenomenal Forearm at 8:28pm, picking up the win!

Your Winner, AJ Styles! (19 minutes)