Main Event For Tonight's WWE Survivor Series 2022

The main event for tonight's WWE Survivor Series premium live event in Boston is set.
PWInsider reports that the company plans for the Men's Survivor Series WarGames match to close the show. Below is the final card for tonight's big PPV:
Men's WarGames Match
The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch), Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and The Usos)
Women's WarGames Match
Team Belair (Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and Becky Lynch) vs. Team Bayley (Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky), Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley)
WWE SmackDown Women's Championship
Ronda Rousey (Champion) vs. Shotzi
AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor
WWE United States Championship in a Triple Threat Match
Seth Rollins (Champion) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory
