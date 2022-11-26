Kurt Angle Talks War Games Version Of Survivor Series

Kurt Angle recently spoke on the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show about the differences between the traditional Survivor Series match and the War Games match.

“I mean, you know, Survivor Series was always the four-on-four. I do get it, you do want to change it up. I mean, I think that Survivor Series is probably the most unimportant top four pay-per-view of the year and I think because the four-on-four, it’s not that appealing. You know, there’s no World Championship going on in that match. It was just four vs. four, and the WarGames match was from WCW. I thought that was a great idea. It’s a great gimmick match. People love it, you want to do what people love.”

Tonight's Survivor Series event will feature War Games in place of their usual traditional Survivor Series-style match. This is the first time this has happened in the history of the event, as well as the first time War Games has been used on WWE's main roster.