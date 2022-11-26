Brandi Rhodes Comments On If She Would Return To WWE TV With Cody Rhodes

During an interview on the Ten Count podcast, Brandi Rhodes revealed she would only return to television with Cody if it made sense, believing that she’s more valuable to Cody behind the scenes, Brandi said:

“I love my husband and I’m always there for him. However, if it doesn’t make sense, I’m not in. This is his journey right now and you don’t get a lot of shots at these things.

“I am better at telling him what he does need in the mix.

“I’m very honest with him when I think that I’m not going to add anything to it.”