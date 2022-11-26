WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Eric Bischoff Reveals The Things That Are Sacrificed In Pro Wrestling Today

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 26, 2022

Eric Bischoff has discussed the two things he feels are being sacrificed in today's world of pro wrestling.

The former WCW and WWE executive told Fightful that characters and stories are what he misses:

“I think the emphasis on physical performance is much greater than it was in the past. Which I think is great. However, character and story have suffered. So there’s so much emphasis put on high flying, super athletic, ‘Holy sh*t’ or ‘This is awesome,’ trying to get the chant and that’s cool, and I get it and it’s fun.

“But when you sacrifice story and characters in order to achieve that, I think it hurts the product in the long run. I think that’s one of the things it’s suffering from now. Now, do I get mad about it? I don’t really care. I just notice it. I’m not in the business any more. So I don’t, as we say in the sticks, have a dog in that hunt. But it’s obvious to me.”

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #wcw #eric bischoff #hall of fame

