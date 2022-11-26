Kurt Angle Comments On Once Wanting To Wrestle Bret Hart at WrestleMania

During a virtual signing with K&S Wrestlefest, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle commented on his desire to once face Bret Hart at WrestleMania. Angle mentioned the subject when he was told that Bret Hart said in another virtual signing that not getting to wrestle Angle in his prime is one of his biggest regrets.

“I wanted to get him at Mania, but by then with his stroke and him getting a concussion and everything it just wasn’t going to work.”

Angle did not reveal which WrestleMania but one can assume one in the early 00s.