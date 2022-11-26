WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kurt Angle Comments On Once Wanting To Wrestle Bret Hart at WrestleMania

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 26, 2022

During a virtual signing with K&S Wrestlefest, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle commented on his desire to once face Bret Hart at WrestleMania. Angle mentioned the subject when he was told that Bret Hart said in another virtual signing that not getting to wrestle Angle in his prime is one of his biggest regrets.

“I wanted to get him at Mania, but by then with his stroke and him getting a concussion and everything it just wasn’t going to work.”

Angle did not reveal which WrestleMania but one can assume one in the early 00s.

