Colt Cabana Reveals He Almost Died During Chris Jericho ROH Championship Match

During the latest Art of Wrestling podcast, Colt Cabana spoke about the match he had with Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite for the ROH World Championship.

“A couple of weeks ago, I wrestled Chris Jericho. I wanted to share the story of how I almost died wrestling Chris Jericho. I’m not telling this story to make an excuse, nobody would have known, everyone complimented me on my match and I’m appreciative for that. It’s a fun story and in 20 years I will laugh about it. In the moment, I did not laugh.”

Cabana continued.

“As I go to wrestle Jericho, I put on my compression socks, kneepads, and boots. What I don’t realize is that I have essentially made a tourniquet in the bottom half of my body. My blood flow is perfect, so essentially what I did was restrict everything. I remember vividly thinking, ‘I can’t feel my legs. I guess it’s just the nerves. It was nerves and anxiety, but it was also compression socks.”

Cabana spoke about when he got backstage after the match and explained what happened.

“The eyes of the trainers were like, ‘what?’ I was asked to lay back for the next two hours while ice was put all over my body. I was educated as to why you should not professionally wrestle in front of 10,000 people and almost a million people at home in compression socks.”

