Maria Kanellis Talks IMPACT, WWE, ROH & AEW

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 26, 2022

Maria Kanellis was recently interviewed by Just Alyx, where she spoke about her recent stints in various promotions.

"I think it always has to be shaken up. I think if you do things a certain way for a certain number of years, then things do need to change. So shaking things up is always a great thing. I've always had a fantastic relationship with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. They wished me luck and congratulations after both of my children were born and sent us gifts. Giant gifts! Like I'm talking baskets that were humongous. It had rockers and other stuff. My daughter loves her rocker. It's a coyote hollowing at the moon. My daughter's middle name is Moon. They sent all of these gifts for both of the kids. They gave my husband some great advice about parenting. So, on a personal level, we've always liked Stephanie and Triple H. We definitely communicated with Triple H as our contract was coming up with Impact Wrestling. You know, we did that courtesy conversation. It went really well. At the end of the day, I think AEW is the place where we belonged. So we're really happy about the different relationships we have now in so many different companies."

On her AEW relationship:

"I've been talking to Tony Khan since May because of Ring of Honor. I've had a really great time conversing back and forth with him about the Ring of Honor Women's division and Women's Wrestling Army. I'm not going to give details on everything, but I will say that we've really enjoyed our time at AEW and we can't wait to do more."

Anthony Bowens Provides Update On Dante Martin Following Injury Scare

Dante Martin who was reported to be injured during Wednesday’s AEW Rampage taping from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL is reportedly [...]

Source: fightful.com
