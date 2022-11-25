WWE Friday Night SmackDown! Results (11/25/2022)

Here are your WWE Friday Night SmackDown! results for November 25th, 2022: courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan at Rajah.com!

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (Nov. 25, 2022): Amica Mutual Pavilion - Providence, RI

Welcome to Friday Night SchmackDahn!

Michael Cole, Wade Barrett and an enthusiastic Boston crowd welcome us to our go-home edition ahead of tomorrow night's Survivor Series: WarGames!

Women's WarGames Build-Up; Belair's New Pal

We waste no time hyping tomorrow's show as Rhea Ripley and Damage CTRL are in the ring, all five women--Bayley, Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai and Nikki Cross, alongside Ripley--stand tall in the ring. Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair Asuka, Alexa Bliss and Mia Yim are all on the entrance ramp. Belair and Damage CTRL exchange barbs, with Belair warning her foes that she didn't come alone. We hear the familiar tunes a "Big Time Bets" Becky Lynch makes her return! Lynch gets a great pop and hits the ring, where all hell breaks loose! Lynch, if you'll recall, was taken out of action some time back by Damage CTRL. We end the segment with Lynch and her comrades standing tall in the ring! We're reminded that Team Damage CTRL has the advantage going into WarGames tomorrow night. We then get hype for tonight's program and the previously-announced matches.

SmackDown World Cup Semi-Finals Match: Santos Escobar w/ LDF vs Butch w/ the Brawling Brutes

Pete "the Butcherweight" Dunne makes his way out first for this match. We head to an early break at 8:08pm! A three and a half minute break gives way to a Black Sabbath/War Pigs promo for tomorrow night's Survivor Series: WarGames. We return to the ring, get the Legado Del Fantasma entrance, and our bell at 8:16pm! Butch takes an early lead. Zelina Vega joins commentary and takes offense to Cole's frequent use of the word "if," as in "if Santos wins." She assures victory for the Legado leader. Cole points out that Butch is in control, and has been for the first full minute. Escobar's ears must've been burning as he rallies, sending Dunne over the top rope and crashing to the floor before sending us right back to a break at 8:18pm! We return from break at 8:21pm as Escobar loses control to Butch. Butch with a standing moonsault from the apron to wipe out LDF at ringside! Escobar quickly shuts that shit down with Joaquin Wilde distracts Butch. Escobar sends Butch to the corner and starts to climb up after him. Butch fights him off, but Escobar is determined and rises again. Both men stand on the top rope and struggle for control until Butch latches onto Escobar's finger sand wishbone-pops them!

We see Legado and the Brawling Brutes exchanging words at ringside until Butch dives off the top, wiping them off! Butch turns his attention to Escobar and catches him with a diving Tornado DDT off the top! Butch covers for two. We see the Bloodline brawling with Kevin Owens & Drew McIntyre in the back, and Butch orders Sheamus & Ridge Holland to get to the back. Santos attempts to capitalize on the distraction but Butch hangs on! We cut to the back and see the available members of the Brawling Brutes brawling brutally with the Bloodline. Escobar looks for a shoulder charge but Butch counters into an arm submission! Zelina Vega hops on the apron and distracts the ref, allowing LDF to attack Butch! Escobar hits the Phantom Driver to pick up the win at 8:25pm! Escobar advances!

Your Winner, Santos Escobar! (9 minutes)

Bray Wyatt is Here!

After a commercial break and some hype of the recent spat between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight, we return to the arena where the lights darken, the music slow builds, a door opens and you just know you want to let him in... The crowd pops big as the lights go down then erupt when we see the first glimpses of blue-hued lantern light! Out comes the leader of the Dark Order! one and only Bray Wyatt! The distortion kicks in, the vocals take an edge and he starts his Roman Reigns-esque lengthy entrance! Die for me, brother (know not what you've seen)...love one another (know not where you've been)...lie for me, brother (know not what you've said)... Okay, taking a break to get a drink while he gets his Roman on. Finally the music just cuts and the crowd welcome Bray.

He tells us he knows people are going to talk about him behind his back, and it never bothered him. He just pretends not to see and hear, but he has "a pulse on what people think (I am.) See, that's the thing, my entire life I've been looked at like I'm a rabid animal. But I'm not." He goes on to state he knows people just want to see the monster. "People just want to see the Fiend," big pop! "And that's it, right? You wanna see the monster, right? You wanna see the show, right?" The crowd loudly cheers yeah over and over! "So come one, come all, come see the human tornado destroy himself and everything around him!" He then states that's not the man he wants to be anymore and gets booed, haha. He says it's hard to explain the burdens he's gone trough, then states he knows violence is "the only language that I've ever shown you that I can speak. So I have to be truthful. I am not the one that attacked LA Knight!"

He is interrupted by a video from Uncle Howdy who accuses him of lying. "Don't you see what he's doing? Open your eyes! He can make you believe anything; he'll give you purposes! It can make you feel wanted but it's just a lie! You should be careful. He'll make fools of us all if you listen to him! Never forget: a snake in a cage is still just a snake! WAKE UP!" We cut ot the back where we find LA Knight and Mackenzie.

Backstage Interview: Mackenzie with LA Knight

Knight tells Mackenzie if she's not talking about him, she's not talking about anything. He recounts having a horrible thanksgiving because, as we can see he's got a crutch and an arm in a sling, and his holiday was ruined because last week he was buried under...bread. A big rack of bread, he states. He then says he'd kick Bray's ass, essentially, but he's injured and that's that. Okie dokie. That was hella disjointed.

Tag Team Match: Hit Row vs the Viking Raiders

B-Fab, Ashanti "Thee" Adonis and Top Dolla make their way out right away, sending us to break at 8:42. We return and get our bell at 8:49pm. Top Dolla starts off weathering a brief bit of offense from Erik before dropping the Viking. Ivar comes in and clotheslines Top Dolla over the top rope, but not before Adonis tags in. Adonis looks for a leaping axe handle off the top but Ivar avoids it and Ashanti lands on his knee, as Cole immediately exclaims he "tweaked" it. Within seconds, the Viking Readers hit their double-team finisher (a two-man Powerbomb called Ragnarok or Ragnarok Awaits). Short, short match.

Your Winners, the Viking Raiders! (~ 1 minute)

SmackDown World Cup Semi-Finals Match: Braun Strowman vs Ricochet

Ricochet is out first for our final semi-finals match. Mister Flippy Flop himself, Ricochet, is out first in a new red, white and blue (not patriotic necessarily, just colored so) outfit and we head to break at 8:55pm! We return and get our bell at 9:00pm after Strowman's entrance. Oh dear god, Cole actually states some people thought Omos vs Braun Strowman was a "five-star match." No, don't say that, no one literally thought that, ever. Wade, however, constantly compares our wrasslin' match to the ongoing FIFA World Cup. Ricochet throws kicks at Strowman, but he blocks the foot and wags a finger "no." Ricochet backflips and begins to lay into Braun with kicks, sending him outside before the World Cup trophy. Ricochet heads outside and celebrates preemptively, only to be run over by Strowman with a Strowman Express! Braun drags Ricochet by an arm to the ring and tosses him in. Strowman enters and drops an elbow to Ricochet's chest, covering for a short two. Strowman whips Ricochet into the corner and catches him with a weak Biel Toss on the rebound off the turnbuckles. Strowman positions Ricochet for a blow but Intercontinental Champion Gunther makes his way out to big boos! Ricochet uses the distraction caused by Vinci & Kaiser--the rest of IMPERIUM--to roll up Strowman with a Crucifix pin and steal the win, advancing to the finals net week! After the match, IMPERIUM triple-team Strowman until Ricochet runs back to the ring to make the save to a huge pop! IMPERIUM's numbers are too much, however, and they beat down both Strowman and Ricochet.

Your Winner, Ricochet! (4 minutes)

Tag Team Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi vs Shayna Baszler & SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey

Prior to the match and its preceding break, we see Raquel Rodriguez as she's jumped backstage by Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. They slam her arm in a metal equipment case heading into the break. When we return, Baszler and Rousey are in the ring and brag about how "accidents happen." They assume there's no match until Shotzi makes her way out, starting this as a two-on-one handicapped match at 9:25pm! Shotzi attempts to start strong but Rousey and Baszler easily have her outnumbered, focusing on her arm--Shotzi faces Rousey tomorrow night for the title, after all, and Rousey wants that arm weak. Finally about 9:29pm, Raquel Rodriguez makes her way out, clutching her left arm to her side, and tags in! Back to a tag match! Raquel does a solid job taking down Baszler with one arm before turning her attention to Rousey. Baszler looks to latch onto the arm but Raquel powers out of it and hits a one-armed slam! She loses her footing as her arm gives out, and Rousey tags herself in off a stumbling Baszler. Rousey looks to torment Raquel, working and jerking the left arm. Shotzi attempts to make the save but Baszler restrains her. Rousey slaps an arm bar on Raquel, who taps out immediately at 9:30pm!

Your Winners, Shayna Baszler & Ronda Rousey!

WarGames Advantage Tag Team Main Event Match: the Brawling Brutes vs the Usos

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre are out first after a break, followed by the Undisputed Tag Team Champions, the Usos. We start with Drew and an Uce, with the Scottish Psychopath easily taking control and battering him into the corner. Sheamus tags in and the two Celts hit a double-hip toss. McIntyre and Sheamus take down both Usos and the ref looks to bring them back into the ring as we head to a break at 9:42pm! (FWIW: I'm juggling three timezones--one for SD, one for our site, one for my location--so if the time seems wonky, well, deal with it.) We return at 9:45pm and find the Usos using dirty tactics as they maintain a control they took back during the break. Jey and Jimmy double-team Sheamus when the ref's back is turned. Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa, at ringside, continue to exchange words with Kevin Owens and the Brutes. We're reminded that, earlier tonight, Kevin Owens told Sami Zayn that he'd be smart to turn on the Bloodline before they turn on him. Sheamus continues to take abuse until he fires off a backbreaker to give himself enough separation to make the hot tag to Drew.

Drew comes in, exploding on Jimmy then Jey, dropping both with neck breakers. Drew looks for another but Jimmy blocks and looks for a Samoan Drop. McIntyre counter with a slam and covers for two. Drew pulls Jimmy up and ducks under a blow, hitting another neck breaker! Kip up from McIntyre! Drew and Solo lock eyes, Drew having not forgotten Solo cost him the title at Clash at the Castle. Drew posts up int he corner and starts his Claymore countdown, but is distracted and eats a Superkick! McIntyre's sent outside and both Usos hit suicide dives onto McIntyre, crashing him into the commentary table repeatedly! The Usos whip Drew into the steel steps and we head to break at 9:48pm! We return right at 9:52pm and find the Bloodline starting to lose control as Drew attempts to rally! Jimmy does call-and-return to the crowd with an "U-so" chant, then this a running hip attack to a seated McIntyre in the corner! He does it again, calling to the crowd before looking for another corner attack. McIntyre explodes out of the corner, laying out Jimmy and both men are down! The Brutes and the Bloodline attempt to rally their respective man, with Sheamus and Jey coming in simultaneously. Sheamus is on fire, battering Jey in the corner before dropping Jimmy off the apron with a clothesline. Irish Curse backbreaker to Jey! Sheamus positions Jey on the apron, rips his shirt open, and starts the Ten Beats of the Bodhran! The crowd LOUDLY count with him as he pummels Jey to a knee with seventeen beat-strikes!

Jimmy tries to help Jey, but can't pull him off the apron! Drew gets involved and sets up Jimmy, with the Brutes looking for stereo-Betas of the Bodhran! The Usos counter with neck breakers, gaining some separation. Sheamus and Jey battle outside; Drew hits a speedy Claymore on Jimmy in the ring! Jey enters and sends Drew out, then takes out Sheamus at ringside. Jey takes it back inside and walks into a big kick from Sheamus for a near fall!

Sami Uso is shown worried at ringside as the Brutes nearly pickup the WarGames Advantage! The Brutes and Owens applaud Sheamus as he calls for the Brogue kick! Sheamus clubs his chest as Jey slowly rises, and the crowd are on their feet and clubbing along with him! Sami causes a distraction, allowing Jey to hit a Superkick for a close cover! Jey is slow to rise and slower to climb the turnbuckle as "Lil' Naitch," referee Charles Robinson, warns him. Sheamus recovers and climbs the turnbuckles, unloading on Jey as the two jockey for position. Solo Sikoa distracts the ref, and Sami Zayn throws Sheamus down before yelling for Jey to attack! Jey with an Uso Splash! Jey covers, but no! Sheamus gets the arm up! Sami hops on the apron to protest and Ridge Holland rips him down! Holland and Sami slug it out while Solo Sikoa and Butch get into it! Holland turns to Solo after dropping Sami and the two big man throw rights! Butch recovers and they hold Sami & Solo, letting Drew McIntyre take them all out with a tope con giro!

We're down to Sheamus and Jey Uso in the ring! Sami recovers one of the tag titles and starts to take it back into the ring. Kevin Owens blocks him, a king him what he's doing. Sami and KO argue; KO snatches the title from Sami stating he's not letting him do this. The crowd LOUDLY start an "Ucey" chant! The crowd forget Sami's the bad guy and are fully behind him! Sami is whipped into the ring by Owens and the ref things he's attempting to interfere! The ref bans Sami to the back to MASSIVE boos! This allows Owens to hit the pin behind the ref's back, hit a Stunner, and Drew quickly covers to pick up the win and the WarGames Advantage at 9:58pm!

Your Winners, the Brawling Brutes! (16 minutes)

Tomorrow Night - Survivor Series: WarGames!

So join us. Or don't. Whatevs!

Next Week on SmackDown

SmackDown airs on FS1, not Fox!