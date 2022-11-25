Anthony Bowens Provides Update On Dante Martin Following Injury Scare

Dante Martin who was reported to be injured during Wednesday’s AEW Rampage taping from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL is reportedly doing well.

It was speculated that Dante may have suffered an injury during the match he worked on the show following a series of previous injuries but the word on the street is he is fine and there should be no cause for concern.

AEW World Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens noted on Twitter that Martin is doing just fine thankfully.