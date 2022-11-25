Chris Jericho Blasts Fan On Twitter For Calling AEW "Amateur Hour"

Don't call AEW "amateur hour" or you'll have Chris Jericho to deal with!

A fan took to Twitter today, insulting AEW by calling it "amateur hour" which veteran wrestler and AEW star Chris Jericho didn't take too fondly to. Jericho blasted the fan and tweeted, "Hey Hazzyness…go f*** your a**."

Jericho is the current ROH World Champion which he recently defended again Tomohiro Ishii on AEW Dynamite this week.

The original tweeter has since deleted the tweet.

Hey Hazzyness…go fuck your ass. https://t.co/QkIyJWG4XK — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) November 24, 2022