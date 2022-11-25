WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Chris Jericho Blasts Fan On Twitter For Calling AEW "Amateur Hour"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 25, 2022

Don't call AEW "amateur hour" or you'll have Chris Jericho to deal with!

A fan took to Twitter today, insulting AEW by calling it "amateur hour" which veteran wrestler and AEW star Chris Jericho didn't take too fondly to. Jericho blasted the fan and tweeted, "Hey Hazzyness…go f*** your a**."

Jericho is the current ROH World Champion which he recently defended again Tomohiro Ishii on AEW Dynamite this week.

The original tweeter has since deleted the tweet.

Tags: #aew #chris jericho

