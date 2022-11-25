Booker T Discusses His Excitement For Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight

During his latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed his excitement for the Bray Wyatt and LA Knight feud on SmackDown, saying:
"You know what? That’s the match I’m looking forward to seeing exactly how it plays out. I said Bray Wyatt coming back has to be a different Bray Wyatt, and I think, to my point, we’ve seen a different Bray Wyatt. I think we’re gonna get a chance to see Bray more importantly, go out and perform. We’re gonna see him go out and work. I think that’s the one thing people always try to hold against Bray Wyatt. They always talk about his characters, they never really talked about his performances. I think Bray Wyatt has a chance to reinvent himself,” Booker T said. “The character’s only gonna go so far. You gotta give me the payoff."
