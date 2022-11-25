Matt Sydal Reveals Tony Khan's Reaction To His Injury, Why He Left IMPACT & More

Matt Sydal recently sat down with Steve Fall of Ten Count, where he opened up about getting injured in AEW and Tony Khan's reaction to it.

"I'll tell you what happened when Tony Khan found out what my injury was. He jumped up and hugged me because we didn't need surgery. I mean, he's as supportive as you could be, as encouraging as you could be. I mean, it was a setback. Everybody felt like it was taking the air out of a balloon when that happened. I feel like I have injuries haunting me left and right. But this time, it just made me more focused on coming back, made me more angry and it just lit that fire on me because I don't have all the time in the world. I don't have a huge career in front of me. I have 22 years behind me. But everything that's left, every match that's left, is going to be the best match of my life because I'm at my best right now and I'm putting out my best work."

On why he left IMPACT for AEW:

“That's why I went to AEW. That's why I left Impact because I wanted to go to AEW because I wanted to wrestle The Young Bucks again. I was really lucky. I got to have a match with me and my brother Mike against The Young Bucks. Mike and I also wrestled the Lucha Bros. I mean, we had a string of great matches, and then, unfortunately, Mike got hurt. He hurt his back on the Jericho cruise. We wrestled four nights in a row. It was crazy. But yeah, so I mean, coming back I was working with Dante Martin a lot, of Top Flight, Dante and Darius so you know, I mean, I love everything that's going on in AEW. I watch every single match like a maniac. I am all in with AEW, but the beautiful thing is that AEW lets us share what we love with everyone around the world."

