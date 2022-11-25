Pro Wrestling NOAH Announces KENTA Will Return At New Year Event

Pro Wrestling NOAH has officially announced that top NJPW Star and former one-time GHC Heavyweight Champion KENTA will be returning at the promotion's New Year Event on Sunday, January 1, 2023 from the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan.

It was also announced that KENTA will be teaming with Naomichi Marufuji to challenge reigning GHC Tag Team Champions Satoshi Kojima and Takashi Sugiura for their GHC Tag Team Titles.