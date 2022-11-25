WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Pro Wrestling NOAH Announces KENTA Will Return At New Year Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 25, 2022

Pro Wrestling NOAH has officially announced that top NJPW Star and former one-time GHC Heavyweight Champion KENTA will be returning at the promotion's New Year Event on Sunday, January 1, 2023 from the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan.

It was also announced that KENTA will be teaming with Naomichi Marufuji to challenge reigning GHC Tag Team Champions Satoshi Kojima and Takashi Sugiura for their GHC Tag Team Titles.


Tags: #noah #noahghc #wrestleuniverse #kenta

