Alan Angels Officially Signs With IMPACT Wrestling

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 24, 2022

Alan Angels Officially Signs With IMPACT Wrestling

Alan Angels is officially an Impact Wrestling roster member.

IMPACT Wrestling announced on Thursday that the former AEW star, now dubbed simply Angels, has signed with the company.

The full announcement reads:

Angels Signs With IMPACT Wrestling
As first reported by Darren Paltrowitz on the Paltrocast, Angels has signed with IMPACT Wrestling.

To read more and watch his exclusive interview with Angels, click here.


