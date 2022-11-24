Bobby Lashley Reveals He's Developing A Real Estate Based TV Series

Bobby Lashley recently spoke with Sidewalks Entertainment host Lori Rosales, where he opened up about a non-wrestling project he is currently pursuing.

“A big thing that I’d love to do is, I love to flip houses. And I love to work with real estate, so I’ve been doing a lot with that. And we’ve been actually filming a reality show that kind of deals with me my team, how we put together different flips and go from place to place. And showing some of the guys that I’m in business with, and some of the young athletes and some of the young professionals how to get into the real estate world. So we’re playing with that a little bit.”

As of this article, there is no announced name or premiere date for this show.