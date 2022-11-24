WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bobby Lashley Reveals He's Developing A Real Estate Based TV Series

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 24, 2022

Bobby Lashley recently spoke with Sidewalks Entertainment host Lori Rosales, where he opened up about a non-wrestling project he is currently pursuing.

“A big thing that I’d love to do is, I love to flip houses. And I love to work with real estate, so I’ve been doing a lot with that. And we’ve been actually filming a reality show that kind of deals with me my team, how we put together different flips and go from place to place. And showing some of the guys that I’m in business with, and some of the young athletes and some of the young professionals how to get into the real estate world. So we’re playing with that a little bit.”

As of this article, there is no announced name or premiere date for this show.

Source: 411mania.com
Tags: #wwe #bobby lashley

https://wrestlr.me/79600/  

