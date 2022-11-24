WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 24, 2022

📺 WATCH: Jon Moxley Featured In New AEW Fight Forever Trailer

AEW Games has released a new trailer for the upcoming AEW Fight Forever video game with a focus on former World Champion Jon Moxley.

The trailer features Jon Moxley entering the ring and his signature moves such as the Paradigm Shift/Deathrider DDT, piledriver, elbow drop, and repeated elbow strikes. That trailer also features thumbtacks and Darby Allin’s skateboard.

The game is still awaiting an official release date.


Tags: #aew #jon moxley #aew games #fight forever

