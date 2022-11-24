📺 WATCH: Jon Moxley Featured In New AEW Fight Forever Trailer

AEW Games has released a new trailer for the upcoming AEW Fight Forever video game with a focus on former World Champion Jon Moxley.

The trailer features Jon Moxley entering the ring and his signature moves such as the Paradigm Shift/Deathrider DDT, piledriver, elbow drop, and repeated elbow strikes. That trailer also features thumbtacks and Darby Allin’s skateboard.

The game is still awaiting an official release date.