Jim Ross Reveals Why He Left AEW Full Gear PPV Early

Jim Ross has revealed why he left Saturday's AEW Full Gear pay-per-view early and why he was replaced by Tony Schiavone for the second half of the event during the latest episode of Grilling JR.

JR told listeners that he wished he could’ve called the main event of the PPV:

“I enjoyed it. You know, Tony Khan wanted me to work the first six matches, and I did. And then I was done. And I’d like to have worked the last match.“You know, obviously as a fan, as a broadcaster. Certainly, I’m a big fan of Jon Moxley, and I was kind of thinking it was going to be MJF’s night, just seemed like it was time.

“We’ll see how that works out, I hope it works out great, we’ll see.”

He revealed that he watched the main event back in his hotel room:

“I watched the match back on my iPad because I went back to the hotel when I was finished with my assignment…

“So it was an interesting deal, I don’t normally leave early, but I was done, finished, and did what I needed to have done and we move on, so I liked the show.

“I thought it was a good show. I liked the early first half that I did. The matches I thought were pretty damn strong, some stronger than others, that’s just the nature of the beast.

“But I thought it was a good show, I really did, I enjoyed it. I thought the talents worked their ass off.”

“So it was fun, it was fun. I would like to work more but that’s always going to be the case you know.

“I’m no ballplayer, I want to play, so I was happy to do what I did and hopefully, the folks enjoyed it, it seemed like they did.

“I got some positive feedback, but you always get one or two people you know to say something stupid.

“It was a fun show to do. I was happy to work with Excalibur and Taz. Then Schiavone came in and just expelled me at the end. That was the plan and so I thought it went okay. I was really proud of the effort everybody made, crew, office everybody had a good night when they needed it.”