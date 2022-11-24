Update On When Thunder Rosa Will Return To AEW Television

Don't expect to see AEW star Thunder Rosa back on television anytime soon.

The former AEW Women’s World Champion has been out of action since September with Dave Meltzer providing an update on Rosa’s condition on Wrestling Observer Radio:

“The deal with Rosa was that, when she went down, she was going to lose the title at that pay-per-view (All Out) to Toni Storm.

“They expected her back in November or December… Now it’s looking like February, so now I think they’re saying February’s too long.”

During Wednesday's Dynamite, it was announced that Rosa has relinquished the AEW Women’s World title and that Interim champion Jamie Hayter is now the Undisputed AEW Women’s World Champion.