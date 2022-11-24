WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
CM Punk Reportedly Not Happy With The Elite Mocking Him During AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 24, 2022

As seen during Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, the Chicago crowd booed The Elite. There were some cheers but the CM Punk chants and the boos were dominant given Chicago is Punk's home state, although Punk's camp was reportedly not happy with how the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega played into the negative reaction.

The Bucks reacted to the "F**k The Elite" and "F**k CM Punk" chants and Omega even bit Penta's arm which was in reference to when Ace Steel bit him in the arm during the backstage fight. Also, Matt Jackson mocked Punk's botched Buckshot Lariat from Double Or Nothing and Omega delivered the GTS. 

Dave Meltzer noted the following:

"I know that there are people close to CM Punk that boy, were they not happy with that 6-man tag match," Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio.

Tags: #aew #cm punk #dynamite #the elite #the young bucks #kenny omega

