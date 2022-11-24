WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Happy Thanksgiving 2022 From WNS!

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 24, 2022

Happy Thanksgiving 2022 From WNS!

WrestlingNewsSource.com would like to wish you all a very happy Thanksgiving!

We give thanks for your continued and loyal support to WNS!

May you celebrate thanksgiving day with love in your heart, prosperous vision in your mind, and gratitude in your being. May the warm glow of autumn surround you as you celebrate the holiday with family & friends.

Thanksgiving wishes to everyone!

Filling a room with all the traditional Thanksgiving fixin's and a bunch of WWE Superstars is a recipe for disaster. From WWE SmackDown 11/23/00.


Tags: #wwe #aew #impact #impact wrestling #thanksgiving

