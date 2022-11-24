WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Teddy Long Reveals He Almost Turned Heel In WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 24, 2022

Teddy Long Reveals He Almost Turned Heel In WWE

Teddy Long once almost turned heel in a feud with Booker T in 2012.

SmackDown General Manager has lost his role to John Laurinaitis following Team Teddy Vs. Team Johnny 12-man tag team match from WrestleMania 28.

Long told Sportskeeda:

“Booker was going to come in and become the General Manager, and they were getting ready to turn me heel.

“One time I did commentary with Michael Cole and Booker. I’m putting Booker over, and all of a sudden, Michael Cole said something like, ‘He doesn’t think you were doing good’ and so I paused a minute, and I’m like, ‘Oh, okay, so Booker said that? Okay, all right, so that’s how Booker feels.'”

Tags: #wwe #teddy long

