Teddy Long Reveals He Almost Turned Heel In WWE

Teddy Long once almost turned heel in a feud with Booker T in 2012.

SmackDown General Manager has lost his role to John Laurinaitis following Team Teddy Vs. Team Johnny 12-man tag team match from WrestleMania 28.

Long told Sportskeeda:

“Booker was going to come in and become the General Manager, and they were getting ready to turn me heel.

“One time I did commentary with Michael Cole and Booker. I’m putting Booker over, and all of a sudden, Michael Cole said something like, ‘He doesn’t think you were doing good’ and so I paused a minute, and I’m like, ‘Oh, okay, so Booker said that? Okay, all right, so that’s how Booker feels.'”