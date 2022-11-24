WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

  

 

 

SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 24, 2022

SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite. Check the spoilers below, courtesy of PWInsider:

-  ROH Tag Team Championship Match: FTR def. Top Flight

- Chris Jericho and the JAS came out. Jericho proclaimed himself the best ROH World Champion of all time, which led to Claudio Castagnoli coming out and challenging Jericho to a title match. Jericho shot him down because there was nothing he could offer Jericho. Matt Menard then suggested that if Castagnoli loses the match he has to join the JAS, and Claudio agreed. The match was set for ROH Final Battle.

- Darby Allin def. Anthony Henry

- Hikaru Shida def. Queen Aminata

- Rush, The Butcher and The Blade def. the Dark Order, which was only John Silver and Alex Reynolds. 10 ran in later in the match, but turned on Silver. 10 laid out Evil Uno and unmasked him as -1 looked on upset from the stage. Alex Reynolds got put through a table, then 10 threw his mask at =1’s feet.


Tags: #aew #rampage #spoilers

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79591/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer