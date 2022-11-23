WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILERS: AEW Star Possibly Injured During Rampage Taping

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 23, 2022

During tonight's AEW Rampage taping set to air this Friday on TNT, Top Flight fought FTR for the ROH World Tag Team Championships as previously advertised on this week's Dynamite.

However, according to fan rumblings from those who were in attendance for the taping, it seems Dante Martin of Top Flight might be injured.

A tweet of a picture of the aftermath of the potential injury can be seen below.


