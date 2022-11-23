SPOILERS: AEW Star Possibly Injured During Rampage Taping

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

During tonight's AEW Rampage taping set to air this Friday on TNT, Top Flight fought FTR for the ROH World Tag Team Championships as previously advertised on this week's Dynamite.

However, according to fan rumblings from those who were in attendance for the taping, it seems Dante Martin of Top Flight might be injured.

A tweet of a picture of the aftermath of the potential injury can be seen below.