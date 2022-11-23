Ricky Starks Wins AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament

On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS, Ricky Starks won the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament defeating Ethan Page in the finals. Starks delivered the victory with three spears against all the odds with injured ribs.

During the match, Stokely Hathaway was ejected from ringside after he pulled Page out of the way on a dive.

Starks will now get a shot at the AEW World Title, which is currently held by MJF at AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming on December 14.

