WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Ricky Starks Wins AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 23, 2022

Ricky Starks Wins AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament

On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS, Ricky Starks won the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament defeating Ethan Page in the finals. Starks delivered the victory with three spears against all the odds with injured ribs.

During the match, Stokely Hathaway was ejected from ringside after he pulled Page out of the way on a dive.

Starks will now get a shot at the AEW World Title, which is currently held by MJF at AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming on December 14. 


Tags: #aew #ricky starks #winter is coming

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79587/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer