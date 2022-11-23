WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
House Of Black Finally Returned On AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 23, 2022

The House of Black returned on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite.

Their return came about following Orange Cassidy defeating Jake Hager to retain the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. Following the match, QT Marshall and The Factory attacked Best Friends and Rocky Romero just as the lights went out.

Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart came out to the ring to take everyone out. Malakai asked fans to "please rise."

Tags: #aew #dynamite #house of black #malakai black

