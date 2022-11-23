House Of Black Finally Returned On AEW Dynamite

The House of Black returned on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite.
Their return came about following Orange Cassidy defeating Jake Hager to retain the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. Following the match, QT Marshall and The Factory attacked Best Friends and Rocky Romero just as the lights went out.
Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart came out to the ring to take everyone out. Malakai asked fans to "please rise."
The House Of Black have returned!#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/kVV32514Gj— WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) November 24, 2022
