MJF Responds To Conor McGregor Calling Him A "Clown"

Just before Wednesday's AEW Dynamite went on-air, UFC star Conor McGregor commented on a news TMZ article about new AEW world champion MJF referring to the UFC’s Paddy Pimblett as a “Dollar Store Conor McGregor.”

McGregor posted:

“A dollar store Conor is still worth millions! Let’s go young Paddy Pimb! Don’t know who this other clown [MJF] is.”

MJF followed up with this response:

“I’ll fuck the Conor clone up. Then I’ll wipe my ass with the original. Stay in your lane you roided up leprechaun. You can’t hang with the @AEW World Champion. #Betterthanyou”