AEW Dynamite Live Results (November 23, 2022) 

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! Time for the Full Gear fallout episode of AEW Dynamite and we have plenty to look forward to as William Regal will be on the show to explain his betrayal of Jon Moxley in addition to two title matches as Chris Jericho faces Tomohiro Ishii for the ROH World Championship and Orange Cassidy faces Jake Hager for the AEW All Atlantic Championship. We’ll also have the little matter of The Elite vs Death Triangle in match two of a best of seven series. Oh, and we're in Chicago... With all of that and more to look forward to, let’s waste no more time and get straight to the wrestling! Commentary begins with Excalibur, Taz & Tony Schiavone.

We see what happened at the end of the Full Gear as William Regal awaits in the ring and asks the crowd if they want to hear from MJF before telling them that won’t be till next week. Regal continues that Max doesn’t come to places such as Chicago before saying he’s on the set of a movie right now. The crowd love MJF but hate Regal which is a strange dichotomy that William handles like a pro. Regal explains that he sent an email to “Mr Friedman” as Will calls him, and we’ll find out about it next week. Regal is closing up his promo when Wild Thing plays out through the arena as dethroned AEW Champion makes his way through the crowd.

Moxley is visibly shaking as he tries to work out what he should do and he takes the mic from Bryan, who moves out of the way of the two other men. Moxley walks up to Regal and tells him that he only wants one thing from him, and he tells Regal to run far away and never come back. This is a threat that Regal is smart enough to heed as he turns away and leaves the ring and possibly AEW itself.

The match begins with Jake taking Orange’s glasses when he hands them to the ref, Jake matches them with his hat, so Orange puts his hands in his pockets and then lays in the kicks before hitting the dropkick. Hager comes back with a shoulder tackle before Orange accidentally knocks the hat off Hager and then low bridges Jake. Cassidy picks the hat up and keeps it away from the JAS until Garcia takes it from him but Rocky Romero deals with him. Orange grabs the hat again and tries to hit Hager with a tope suicida but Jake catches him and slams him into the apron. The JAS put the hat back onto Hager’s head as we go to break. Hager continues to dominate throughout the commercial as Cassidy tries to escape.

The Factory come out as Best Friends are giving the people what they want, and QT wants an All Atlantic title shot but his mic gets cut off before he can ask officially. The lights go off as The Factory surround the ring and out comes Julia Hart to summon The House of Black back into AEW. They appear in the ring and destroy Orange, Rocky and Best Friends before turning on The Factory too.



