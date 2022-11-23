Actor Set To Play Ric Flair In "The Iron Claw" Revealed

A new biopic "The Iron Claw" based on the tragic story of the Von Erich family is currently being filmed with Zac Efron taking on the role of Kevin Von Erich. It was also recently reported that AEW star MJF will also be involved in the movie playing the role of Kevin Vaugh.

In addition, it has been announced that Aaron Dean Eisenberg will be playing Ric Flair. Back in 1984 Flair famously defeated Kerry Von Erich to win the NWA World Championship.

Deadline reveals that Flair will only be a cameo character in the movie.