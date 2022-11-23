Karl Anderson Set For New Japan Return

Karl Anderson revealed on his Twitter page and later confirmed in an NJPW press release that he will return to Japan at the Super Junior and World Tag League 2022 finals on 14 December 2022.

Anderson is set to defend the IWGP NEVER Openweight Championship against Hikuleo, the match was originally scheduled to take place on November 5, 2022, at NJPW’s Battle Autumn event.

There has been somewhat of a spat between Anderson and New Japan since his return to WWE, although this is seemingly an angle and both sides are said to be on talking terms behind the scenes.