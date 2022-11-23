Tony Khan Says Fan "Got What They Asked For" When Jamie Hayter Won Women's World Title

AEW President Tony Khan joined today’s episode of "Busted Open Radio" to promote tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. During the podcast, Kahn discussed Jamie Hayter becoming the AEW Interim Women’s World Champion:

On Hayter vs. Toni Storm:

“Great to crown a new Interim Women’s World Champion, Jamie Hayter. What a match it was, Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm on Saturday at Full Gear. One of the best matches on a great card of matches.”

On fans getting what they asked for:

“Jamie Hayter has really built a following through a lot of hard work, a lot of hard work, and earned this reputation. I think as champion, the fans will see that hard-hitting, physical style she brings to the ring and people wanted to see Jamie Hayter as World Champion and they got what they asked for.”