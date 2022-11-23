WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Tony Khan Says Fan "Got What They Asked For" When Jamie Hayter Won Women's World Title

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 23, 2022

Tony Khan Says Fan "Got What They Asked For" When Jamie Hayter Won Women's World Title

AEW President Tony Khan joined today’s episode of "Busted Open Radio" to promote tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. During the podcast, Kahn discussed Jamie Hayter becoming the AEW Interim Women’s World Champion:

On Hayter vs. Toni Storm: 

“Great to crown a new Interim Women’s World Champion, Jamie Hayter. What a match it was, Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm on Saturday at Full Gear. One of the best matches on a great card of matches.”

On fans getting what they asked for:

“Jamie Hayter has really built a following through a lot of hard work, a lot of hard work, and earned this reputation. I think as champion, the fans will see that hard-hitting, physical style she brings to the ring and people wanted to see Jamie Hayter as World Champion and they got what they asked for.”

Darby Allin Will Be Involved In The Great Muta’s Final Match

Pro Wrestling NOAH recently announced that the legendary Great Muta will team Sting in his final match and now they have also announced Darb [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 23, 2022 11:09AM


Tags: #aew #tony khan #jamie hayter

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79581/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer