NWA Vs. AAA Match Set For Smashing Pumpkins Mexico Concert

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 23, 2022

A NWA vs. AAA match has been announced for the upcoming Smashing Pumpkins Mexico concert.

NWA President Billy Corgan is best known as the frontman of the rock band The Smashing Pumpkins and they recently announced that they are heading to Mexico with the National Wrestling Alliance.

The advertisement lists an NWA vs. AAA match on the lineup for March 4 in Mexico with tickets going on sale on November 29.

Matches are to be announced.

Nick Aldis Says NWA Is "The Most Toxic Brand In Pro Wrestling"

Following the chaotic drama of his NWA departure, Nick Aldis has posted the following message on Instagram: I hope now you see why it was [...]

— Guy Incognito Nov 13, 2022 03:46PM


