NWA Vs. AAA Match Set For Smashing Pumpkins Mexico Concert

A NWA vs. AAA match has been announced for the upcoming Smashing Pumpkins Mexico concert.

NWA President Billy Corgan is best known as the frontman of the rock band The Smashing Pumpkins and they recently announced that they are heading to Mexico with the National Wrestling Alliance.

The advertisement lists an NWA vs. AAA match on the lineup for March 4 in Mexico with tickets going on sale on November 29.

Matches are to be announced.