WWE NXT Viewership Drops For Thanksgiving Week Episode

This week’s WWE NXT drew 624,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down from last week’s 663,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.12 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, also down on last week’s 0.17 rating in the key demo. NXT ranked #50 on the Cable Top 150, down on the #26 ranking on cable in the week previous.

The NBA game on TNT featuring the LA Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns topped the ratings for Tuesday with a 0.54 rating. FNC’s The Five topped Tuesday viewership with 3.451 million viewers.