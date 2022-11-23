WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE NXT Viewership Drops For Thanksgiving Week Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 23, 2022

This week’s WWE NXT  drew 624,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down from last week’s 663,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.12 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, also down on last week’s 0.17 rating in the key demo. NXT ranked #50 on the Cable Top 150, down on the #26 ranking on cable in the week previous.

The NBA game on TNT featuring the LA Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns topped the ratings for Tuesday with a 0.54 rating. FNC’s The Five topped Tuesday viewership with 3.451 million viewers.

Reggie Makes WWE TV Return on NXT As SCRYPTS

During Tuesday's episode of WWE NXT, the SCRYPTS character debuted after much hype. The wrestler behind the SCRYPTS character is former WWE [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 23, 2022 10:59AM

 


