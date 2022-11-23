WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former WWE Creative Writter Criticizes RAW Announcer Kevin Patrick

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 23, 2022

Former WWE creative writer Vince Russo has slammed new WWE RAW lead announcer Kevin Patrick for not having enough energy, especially in the way in which he opens the flagship broadcast. Here is what Russo said on the Legion of RAW podcast on Sportskeeda.com:

“This guy, I don’t even know his name. Whatever, Dana Patrick? I don’t even know his name. This guy opens up the show with such low, boring energy. This is why I’m so tired of the excuses. What’s the excuse that this guy can’t be excited about opening up this show?

I’m begging anybody, anybody, go watch a show from the Attitude Era and listen to JR open a show. He is so excited, so over the top. He wouldn’t rather be anywhere else in the world. We don’t know what we’re gonna see tonight.”

