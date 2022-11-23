Brock Lesnar Reportedly Refused To Work With Kevin Owens

Brock Lesnar has only ever worked a singles match against Kevin Owens at a WWE live event in 2017, but they never have had singles match on television or PPV.

The only other time the pair have met was when Owens was one of Lesnar’s opponents during a five-way WWE title match at Day 1 2022.

During the most recent episode of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer "Road Dogg" Brian James discussed Brock Lesnar facing AJ Styles instead of Jinder Mahal at the 2017 Survivor Series PPV and the fact Lesnar never wanted to work with Owens:

“I want to clarify, it is not that he did not want to work with Jinder. It’s that he really thought he could have a better match with AJ. So I just wanted that to be clear. Like because look, I don’t think I’ve ever heard of Brock saying I don’t want [to], I’m not working with that guy. Well, I did, I did hear that with Kevin Owens, but only him.”

“Look, Brock is that kind of talent, like I just talked about, has a special relationship with Vince. And so apparently they had a conversation and, and a decision, a creative decision was made. We’re gonna go with AJ Styles as a champion into this tournament at Night of Champions.”