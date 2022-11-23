WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Darby Allin Will Be Involved In The Great Muta’s Final Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 23, 2022

Pro Wrestling NOAH recently announced that the legendary Great Muta will team Sting in his final match and now they have also announced Darby Allin as well. The event, ‘Great Muta Final Bye Bye’, will happen on January 22 at the Yokohama Arena in Japan.

The company is yet to reveal opponents for the team.


Tags: #wrestleuniverse noahghc aew #great muta #darby allin #sting

