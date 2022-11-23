Darby Allin Will Be Involved In The Great Muta’s Final Match

Pro Wrestling NOAH recently announced that the legendary Great Muta will team Sting in his final match and now they have also announced Darby Allin as well. The event, ‘Great Muta Final Bye Bye’, will happen on January 22 at the Yokohama Arena in Japan.
The company is yet to reveal opponents for the team.
#BREAKING Great Muta will team with @Sting & @DarbyAllin in his RETIREMENT MATCH on 22 January!— Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) November 23, 2022
Opponents to be announced!
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV & #wrestleUNIVERSE #noah_ghc #AEW @AEW pic.twitter.com/FOz9sd6L4f
