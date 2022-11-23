WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: World Title Eliminator Tournament Final Card

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 23, 2022

All Elite Wrestling returns with a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, with the finals of the World Title Eliminator Tournament set to take place.

The announced card for the show is as follows:

-  AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals: Ethan Page vs. Ricky Starks

-  Best of 7 Series for AEW Trios Titles (Match 2): Death Triangle (1-0) vs. The Elite (0-1)

-  AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs Jake Hager

-  ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii

- William Regal to speak

- Footage of Jade Cargill confronting Bow Wow

Tags: #aew #dynamite

