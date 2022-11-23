Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: World Title Eliminator Tournament Final Card

All Elite Wrestling returns with a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, with the finals of the World Title Eliminator Tournament set to take place.
The announced card for the show is as follows:
- AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals: Ethan Page vs. Ricky Starks
- Best of 7 Series for AEW Trios Titles (Match 2): Death Triangle (1-0) vs. The Elite (0-1)
- AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs Jake Hager
- ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii
- William Regal to speak
- Footage of Jade Cargill confronting Bow Wow
