AEW Files For New Merchandise Trademark

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 23, 2022

AEW has filed a new trademark for the term "AEW Together." Fightful reports that the trademark was filed on November 18, 2022, to trademark the term for merchandise use.

The trademark is described as follows:

Mark For: AEW TOGETHER trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Beanies; Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; T-shirts; Tank-tops.

Tags: #aew

