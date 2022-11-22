Mia Yim's Name Change Has Already Been Retconed

Earlier we reported about WWE having changed Mia Yim's name to Michin, a Korean word that means "crazy."
Well, they've already changed it back to Mia Yim.
The name Michin will seemingly be used as a nickname for her part in the OC, but not her actual ring name.
⚡ Mia Yim Comments On Her New WWE Ring Name
