Mia Yim's Name Change Has Already Been Retconed

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 22, 2022

Earlier we reported about WWE having changed Mia Yim's name to Michin, a Korean word that means "crazy."

Well, they've already changed it back to Mia Yim.

The name Michin will seemingly be used as a nickname for her part in the OC, but not her actual ring name.

Source: wwe.com
Tags: #mia yim #wwe

