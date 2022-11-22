AEW issued the following:

AEW Announces Upcoming “AEW Symphony: Series II” Release

-- Classical Crossover EP Features Unique Interpretations of Iconic AEW Entrance Themes, Led and Arranged by AEW In-house Producer Mikey Rukus --

Nov. 22, 2022 – After making waves on numerous Billboard and iTunes charts with the release of AEW Symphony: Series I over the summer, AEW Music today announced that the follow up EP, AEW Symphony: Series II, will be released on all major streaming platforms on Thursday, Dec. 1.

This unique series, crafted by AEW in-house producer Mikey Rukus, elevates the iconic entrance music of AEW wrestlers by utilizing classical, orchestral and symphonic elements to provide a whole new listening experience for fans. The first installment featured interpretations of the entrance music for Bryan Danielson, Kenny Omega, Ricky Starks and the opening to AEW: Dynamite.

The initial release made waves beyond AEW fandom, charting at #1 on iTunes’ Electronic Charts in the U.S., Canada and Kazakhstan, as well as #12 on Billboard’s Classical Crossover Charts. Rukus, who is responsible for creating the entrance music of AEW talent as well as projects like We Are One: A Celebration of Excellence and 8-Bit Mayhem, co-produced the project with renowned wrestling music composer Dale Oliver and his son Zane.



"My goal since day one with AEW Music has been to establish an audio library that enhances our characters and storylines both on and off television. The AEW Symphony Series is a way of taking our fans and listeners on a journey that goes beyond the 60 seconds each week that focuses on the music for those characters,” said Rukus. “It's like playing a video game and completing side quests that draw you towards the bigger picture, all the while creating a deeper connection to the main story and persons of interest. Our first installment was met with great success, and we are looking to take that even further with Series II."

Series II features four new tracks reimagining some of the most popular AEW themes to date, including:

• Adam Cole’s All About Tha Boom, a cinematic, hybrid sci-fi presentation of the #5 Billboard Rock chart hit.

• A Prehistoric Adventure, an intense action-adventure story chronicling the partnership, moments of peril and split-up of Jurassic Express.

• Jade Cargill’s A Storm is Coming, an epic rendition of the AEW TBS Champion’s entrance theme, performed by Zane and Dale Oliver.

• Wake Up Your Mind, a haunting yet inspirational combination of every version of the Dark Order’s themes, from the original to Anna Jay’s version, as well as a tribute to Brodie Lee, complete with an accompaniment by Cantata Academy Chorale of Detroit, MI.



A pre-save/order link for AEW Symphony: Series II is coming soon – follow @AEWMusic for more details. Fans can listen to Series I, as well as the entrance music for their favorite AEW talent, on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube and Bandcamp.

About AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, AEW is offering an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a roster of world-class talent that is injecting new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. “AEW: Dynamite” airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS and attracts the youngest wrestling audience on television. The fight-forward show “AEW: Rampage” airs every Friday from 10-11 p.m. ET on TNT. AEW’s multi-platform content also includes “AEW Dark” and “AEW Dark: Elevation,” two weekly professional wrestling YouTube series, “Being the Elite,” a weekly behind-the-scenes YouTube series, and “AEW Unrestricted,” a weekly podcast series. For more info, check out Twitter.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AEW; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AEW