Six-Man Tag Match and More Announced for Tonight’s AEW Dark Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 22, 2022

AEW has announced seven matches for tonight’s AEW Dark episode.

Tonight’s Dark matches were taped last Friday from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, before AEW Rampage. Dark will feature a big six-man match with The Dark Order vs. The Trustbusters. 

The full card below:

- Wheeler Yuta vs. KM

- Jake Hager vs. Bryce Donovan

- Marina Shafir vs. Willow Nightingale

- Skye Blue vs. Tay Melo

- Rush vs. Leon Ruffin

- Josh Woods and Tony Nese vs. Rosario Grillo and Dean Alexander

- The Dark Order’s John Silver, Alex Reynolds and Evil Uno vs. The Trustbusters’ Ari Daivari, Jeeves Kay and Sonny Kiss

Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.


