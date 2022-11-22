WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Several WWE Legends and Celebrities To Feature In Upcoming Ric Flair Documentary

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 22, 2022

Several WWE Legends and Celebrities To Feature In Upcoming Ric Flair Documentary

During his podcast, To Be The Man, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair revealed that a number of WWE Hall of Famers including fellow WWE legends Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, and Steve Austin will feature in a new documentary from WWE and Peacock focusing on himself:

“I’m thankful because the reason I’m throwing this in is because Steve is in it a lot. Taker is in it a lot. Shawn’s in it a lot. Megan is in it a lot. Ashley, Post Malone, Stephan A. Smith. It is the most accurate depiction of my life ever imagined put together. It took two hours, but I swear to God, I sat there and watched it and I just, I cried, laughed, cried, laughed, but it’s so spot on.”

He added:

“As promised, they didn’t pull any punches. Not one. They didn’t pull any punches and that’s what makes it so good. It’s what I felt. It’s what I’ve experienced. It’s what I’ve gone through. It’s what I’ve done to myself. It’s the bad choices that I made in life. The good choices I’ve made in life. My family responded honestly. It talks about the airplane crash. It talks about me getting hit by lightning. It talks about me being sick. I was blown away by it.”

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #ric flair

