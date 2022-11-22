Mia Yim Comments On Her New WWE Ring Name

As previously reported, Mia Yim’s name has been changed to Michin, which means "crazy" in Korean. In a recent interview with the Ten Count podcast, Mia commented on the name change:

“Yes. It’s a nickname within the OC, all the boys have their nicknames. They’re like, ‘You need a nickname too.’ ‘We’ll do a nickname that I’ve had since I was a kid. Something that my mom has been calling me since I was a kid. We’ll go with that.”

Mia also added the following about Triple H

“I have a lot of respect for him and when I found out that he took over, he was bringing all my friends back and it was the right time, right place. Working under him in NXT, it was fun. It’s so easy to talk to him. It was an easy decision for me to come back with him in charge, for sure.”