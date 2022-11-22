AEW Releases New CM Punk Christmas Merchandise

Amid recent speculation that CM Punk is unlikely to return to AEW, the company has released new merchandise for Punk in time for the Holiday season.

CM Punk features on a limited edition ornament which was likely designed and confirmed prior to Punk leaving the company.

In case you're wondering you can also get the faces of other top AEW stars and the company logo.

Any particular reason @AEW is selling @CMPunk merchandise still? And why they just posted a NEW item to the AEW store? 👀 #AEWDynamite #CMPunk pic.twitter.com/SeJsRlDs3j — Brennan (@BrennanHausen) November 5, 2022