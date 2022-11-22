WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

AEW Releases New CM Punk Christmas Merchandise

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 22, 2022

AEW Releases New CM Punk Christmas Merchandise

Amid recent speculation that CM Punk is unlikely to return to AEW, the company has released new merchandise for Punk in time for the Holiday season.

CM Punk features on a limited edition ornament which was likely designed and confirmed prior to Punk leaving the company.

In case you're wondering you can also get the faces of other top AEW stars and the company logo.

Bryan Danielson On How He Envisions His Final Match

Bryan Danielson was recently a guest on One Fall with Ron Funches, where he was asked if he has a dream scenario for his final match. &ld [...]

— Guy Incognito Nov 21, 2022 02:10PM

 


Tags: #aew #cm punk

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79558/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer