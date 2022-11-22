WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

WWE Superstar Returning From Injury Soon

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 22, 2022

WWE Superstar Returning From Injury Soon

Montez Ford has not been in the ring since September due to an injury.

During the TODAY show, both he and his wife RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair appeared where it was revealed he has been dealing with a calf injury although he his feeling good and should be back very soon. Ford said:

“100 percent now. I should be back pretty soon. You know, just picking my spots and making sure when I arrive, the mission is still at hand, which is with my right-hand man, 100 grand, Angelo Dawkins. That’s getting the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.”

The married couple has a new reality series coming to Hulu soon.

Jamie Noble To Make In-Ring Return For WWE

Jamie Noble has announced that he will be making his in-ring return at the December 11 WWE live event in Charleston, West Virginia. Noble&rs [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 20, 2022 05:02PM


Tags: #wwe #montez ford

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79557/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer