WWE Superstar Returning From Injury Soon

Montez Ford has not been in the ring since September due to an injury.

During the TODAY show, both he and his wife RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair appeared where it was revealed he has been dealing with a calf injury although he his feeling good and should be back very soon. Ford said:

“100 percent now. I should be back pretty soon. You know, just picking my spots and making sure when I arrive, the mission is still at hand, which is with my right-hand man, 100 grand, Angelo Dawkins. That’s getting the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.”

The married couple has a new reality series coming to Hulu soon.