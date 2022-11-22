WWE Superstar Reverts To Old Gimmick During Main Event Taping

During Monday's WWE Main Event taping, Akira Tozawa came out to his old look when he wrestled on 205 Live brand.

Tozawa had been playing a comedy gimmick where he would dress in a ninja outfit and chase after the WWE 24/Title in segments on the main roster, but now the title is retired it appears a new era dawns for Tozawa.

Tozawa will seemingly be treated more as a serious wrestler going forward.