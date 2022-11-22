WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Brian Hebner Says IMPACT Needs "A Bigger Platform, A Bigger Television Deal."

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 22, 2022

Brian Hebner was recently interviewed by Lewis Carlan of PWMania, where he was asked what IMPACT Wrestling could do to get themselves to the same level as AEW.

“I just think they need a bigger platform. They need a bigger television deal. They have everything. Everything is right there. They just need a bigger deal. And I think that if they were to get on a bigger platform, I think they could be just as big as AEW. And you asked me the question about AEW being bigger than WWE. WWE is a big machine man. It’s almost like saying do you think this new beer, that somebody puts out, like Stone Cold’s beer is ever going to catch Miller Lite, it’s not going to catch Miller Lite. Miller Lite has been around forever. You know, and there’s too much money. And it’s just something that they’ll never be able to do. I mean, AEW, hovers around one million viewers every single week. I mean, that’s great, but that’s not good because they’re not growing their audience, and you got to watch it grow, it’s just not doing that.”

Pro Wrestling Photographer Bob Mulrenin Passes Away

The pro wrestling world is mourning the loss of wrestling photographer Bob Mulrenin who recently passed away. Mulrenin had worked for IMPAC [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 20, 2022 05:07PM

