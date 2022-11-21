Bryan Danielson On How He Envisions His Final Match

Bryan Danielson was recently a guest on One Fall with Ron Funches, where he was asked if he has a dream scenario for his final match.

“No [I don’t have a dream scenario for my final match]… I would like to wrestle a match two weeks before I die, right? And to not know that it’s my last match. That would kind of be my ideal situation but I’m not gonna be a full-time wrestler for much longer [Danielson laughed]. That all said, I’m not gonna be a full-time wrestler for much longer. When my AEW contract is up, that’s pretty much me being done being a full-time wrestler but I like the way some people like Terry Funk and Jerry Lawler and those kind of guys do it where they do it for fun, right?”

Danielson continued.