The Young Bucks Describe The Past Few Months As "The Hardest Of Their Lives"

During the latest episode of Being The Elite, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega spoke about their return to the ring during AEW Full Gear.

Matt Jackson said:

Nick followed up:

"It didn't feel like we were officially back until [AEW Full Gear]. We were around for four weeks, but it didn't feel like it. There was something missing. That something missing was us performing live. We did that, we scratched that itch. We're back. I've had anxiety thinking about it. Didn't know if I could still perform at a high level."

Finally, Matt stated:

"I was waking up in cold sweats, I haven't been sleeping. People don't understand because we haven't been able to talk about it. This has been...two of the hardest months of my life. I know for you [Nick] too. Here we are, we got through it, you just never know what's going to happen until you do it. To hear the support and hear and see how happy a lot of people were to see us, that meant the world to us and Kenny. It felt good. We're going through the healing process right now. Last night [Full Gear] was a big step to get there. I feel good. We got to come out to a song we grew up listening to with our Dad. A song we almost didn't get. We didn't get it until the 11th hour. That was stressful. Getting that, it was the night before, we finally knew. Collectively, it was a crazy time. Now that it's the end, I can almost sight relief at this point."