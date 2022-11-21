WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan Talks Licensing "Carry On My Wayward Son" For Elite Entrance

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 21, 2022

Tony Khan Talks Licensing "Carry On My Wayward Son" For Elite Entrance

During the AEW Full Gear media scrum, Tony Khan spoke about licensing the song "Carry On My Wayward Son" by Kansas for The Elite's entrance.

The song was a great idea. They asked me about licensing it. It’s similar to trades in sports where it takes two willing parties and sometimes you’re very happy to get a deal done and you’re like, ‘Wow, that was very pleasant and a good deal and good trade.’ Other times it’s very brutal and painful and you feel like you got dragged. This was not one of those. They were very nice. Kansas and all the people we worked with was very nice about licensing it. The Elite asked me about the use of it. I thought it was a great idea and I was excited about the idea of the series and I’m excited about matches going forward after the interesting finish and controversial ending. I thought it was appropriate to settle it with a best of seven series. I’m very open to using it again and they were very cool about us using it tonight. I think there’s a good chance we would use it again.

